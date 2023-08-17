Kenny Robinson was watching the Lakers play the Hornets in Charlotte when his phone started buzzing. It was Jan. 2, he was getting a news alert, and then friends began calling him about one of his ninth-grade teammates.
Damar Hamlin had collapsed on the field and gone into cardiac arrest in Cincinnati, leaving millions around the world in shock, not just those like Robinson who knew him growing up in Pittsburgh.
Saturday evening, Hamlin’s path back to playing safety for the Buffalo Bills intersects with his hometown, in a preseason game against the Steelers, at the same stadium where he starred as a college player for Pitt. His most significant football milestone to date came last weekend against the Colts, his first game since the incident, which will make this return to Acrisure Stadium something like a celebration and something like a next step on the journey.
“Even if you’re not a sports fan, you have to appreciate something like that,” said Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood, who was in the 2021 draft class with Hamlin and befriended him that year at the Senior Bowl in Alabama. “For a guy to go through what he went through, and then not even a calendar year to be back on the field playing, producing? Huge hats off to him. That’s my guy.”
Norwood happened to be drafted by the Steelers one round after Hamlin went to Buffalo, so the latter helped an Arkansas native learn the ropes of living in Pittsburgh. Hamlin would show him the ins and outs of the city whenever they crossed paths here, so Norwood was happy to make an appearance and donate toys to the daycare center where Hamlin’s mom is the director, as Hamlin recovered in the days following his accident.
Another Steelers player who joined Norwood for that visit to McKees Rocks, where Hamlin was born and raised, was cornerback Levi Wallace. Wallace played just one season with Hamlin in Buffalo, but something in particular about that rookie sixth-rounder made a lasting impression on him.
“It’s always good to see him, especially in that uniform with that smile that he has,” Wallace said Tuesday before the Steelers practice in Latrobe. “I’m excited to see all those guys, but especially him, because it was literally life or death.”
That’s why this night will be particularly moving, even more so than the several times each season a Pitt alumnus or “412er” — as Steelers coach Mike Tomlin often calls them — comes back to play here. Hamlin’s life and story have served as inspiration for countless people, NFL fans or otherwise, teaching much of the world about the rare condition “commotio cordis.”
He spent much of his offseason raising awareness for CPR certification and touting the importance of automated external defibrillators (AED) — both of which helped save his life, courtesy of Bills trainer Denny Kellington, who revived Hamlin on the turf at the Bengals’ Paycor Stadium.
“What a challenge,” Hamlin said Saturday night after being in the game for 26 plays and making three tackles. “Who can say they get to face their fears like this in front of the entire world?”
It’s almost paradoxical that Hamlin keeps making national news and headlines for his perseverance, all the while competing to be back on the Bills roster and pick up where he left off last season when he started 13 of 15 games. Hamlin surely will have a packed fan section of family and friends for this one, from his parents, Mario and Nina, to little brother Damir, who has been like Hamlin’s shadow even going back to his days at Pitt.
Hamlin was hardly a stranger to Pittsburgh in the offseason. In between trips to the ESPY Awards and the U.S. Capitol, he often attended Pitt men’s basketball games, threw out the first pitch at a Pirates game, and hosted a three-day slew of events in July that featured his youth football camp, a charity softball game, and a CPR education tour, all in conjunction with his Chasing M’s Foundation.
“Given his platform, he’s doing everything he’s supposed to do with it,” said Robinson, who grew up on the other side of the city in Wilkinsburg. “Giving back to his community, giving back to other communities, teaching people about what he went through with his heart problems — I think he’s doing a great job. Outstanding, actually.”
Robinson worked out with Hamlin at times this summer when they both were in town. He saw his longtime buddy looking good, health-wise, and regaining his confidence physically. That’s part of what Hamlin got out of his appearance in the first week of the preseason, which included a fourth-and-one tackle for no gain in the first quarter.
Hamlin told reporters in Buffalo that once he decided to resume his career, upon the advice of doctors that it would not put him at any increased risk, he knew how he would need to play—no hesitation, no reservations, but full speed ahead the same as always.
“It’s really going to be amazing now, everybody seeing how great a person Damar is,” said senior Pitt defensive lineman David Green, who played with Hamlin at Central Catholic High School and in college. “Even through everything, he’s still never changed. He’s still level-headed, still humble. I’m just wishing for him to have the best season he can.
“It motivates everybody to know life is too short, so you’ve got to give it all you’ve got. He’s a prime example. He’s wasting no days, no minutes, no seconds.”
Green isn’t sure yet what the Pitt football team will have on its schedule Saturday, but of course, he hopes to make it to Acrisure Stadium for the game. Hamlin, for his part, will lace up his cleats and put on his shoulder pads like he’s done countless times to play a football game in Pittsburgh.
He’ll have the usual nerves and jitters, no doubt, but it’s another opportunity to “continue God’s mission for me ... spreading love, and just keeping a smile on my face.”
“I’m going to see my entire family. I’m going to see my entire city. I think it’ll probably be electric down there,” Hamlin said. “I can’t wait. Just like there’s so much love in Buffalo, it’s the same love in Pittsburgh.”