The Clearfield Youth Baseball Association is holding VFW Teener League baseball registration for students aged 13-16 who reside in the Clearfield Area School District.
Interested players can signup by calling coach Sid Lansberry at 814-762-4512.
The cutoff birthdate is July 31, so players may not turn 17 before July 31, 2022.
All players who register will be placed on a team.
There is a $40 registration fee. Any checks should be made out to the CYBA.
For more information, contact Coach Lansberry via phone or by email at lansb@penn.com.