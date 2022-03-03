The Clearfield Youth Baseball Association is holding VFW Teener League baseball registration for students aged 13-16 who reside in the Clearfield Area School District.

Interested players can signup by calling coach Sid Lansberry at 814-762-4512.

The cutoff birthdate is July 31, so players may not turn 17 before July 31, 2022.

All players who register will be placed on a team.

There is a $40 registration fee. Any checks should be made out to the CYBA.

For more information, contact Coach Lansberry via phone or by email at lansb@penn.com.

