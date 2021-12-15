CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville girls basketball team led visiting Mount Union 13-0 after one quarter, en route to a 37-13 victory on Wednesday night.
It was the Inter County Conference opener for the Lady Tide.
Curwensville led by Alyssa Bakaysa’s 12 points, while Skylar Pentz added 11.
The Lady Tide (2-1) travel to Moshannon Valley on Friday night.
There was no junior varsity game.
Mount Union—13
Sheeder 1 1-2 3, Smith 1 0-0 2, Gardner 0 0-2 0, Williams 3 0-0 6, Crisswell 0 0-0 0, Cox 1 0-0 2, Dimoff 0 0-0 0, Skopic 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 1-6 13.
Curwensville—37
Bakaysa 6 0-0 12, Henry 1 0-0 2, J. Freyer 2 0-0 4, Pentz 5 1-3 11, Guiher 3 1-4 7, K. Freyer 0 0 0-0, Weber 0 0-0 0, Cossar 0 0-0 0, Passmore 0 0-0 0, Price 0 0-0 0, Butler 0 0-0 0, Anderson 0 0-0 0, Carfley 0 1-2 1. Totals: 17 3-8 37.
Score by Quarters
Mount Union 0 3 6 4—13
Curwensville 13 7 12 5—37