WESTOVER — The Curwensville girls basketball team had two players in double figures in a 47-26 victory over Harmony on Tuesday night.
Skylar Pentz netted 16 points for the Lady Tide, while Alyssa Bakaysa added 11.
The Lady Owls were led by Sherri Kephart’s 16 points.
Harmony dropped to 1-16 overall and 0-6 in the Moshannon Valley League. The Lady Owls travel to Northern Cambria tonight.
Curwensville improved to 5-11 overall and 3-2 in the MVL. The Lady Tide host West Branch on Thursday. The teams will resume play of their earlier game that was suspended beginning at 4 p.m.
Curwensville—47
Bakaysa 5 1-4 11, Henry 1 4-4 6, Guiher 2 3-4 7, Pentz 7 2-6 16, K. Freyer 2 1-2 5, Weber 0 0-0 0, Anderson 0 0-0 0, Carfley 1 0-0 2, Butler 0 0-0 0, Passmore 0 0-3 0, Price 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 11-23 47.
Harmony—26
Marissa Brothers 0 0-0 0, Kephart 7 0-0 16, Winings 2 0-3 4, Passmore 0 1-2 1, Beck 2 1-4 5, Mariah Brothers 0 0-0 0, Keener 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 2-13 26.
Three-pointers: Kephart 2.
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 13 12 15 7—47
Harmony 8 6 4 8—26