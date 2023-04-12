CRANBERRY — The Curwensville baseball team upended host Cranberry on Wednesday 14-9.
Ayden Sutika had the big day for the Tide, going 4-for-4 with four RBIs and a runs scored.
Chris Fegert added two RBIs and scored three times.
Logan Kunkle had three hits and an RBI.
Sutika also picked up the win on the mound, throwing two innings of relief. Fegert netted the save.
Curwensville improved to 3-5 overall. The Tide host Mount Union today.
Curwensville—14
C. Fegert cf-p 2302, Pentz c 3101, Kunkle ss 5131, A. Sutika 3b-p-3b 4144, N. Fegert lf-cf 4111, Neiswender p-1b 3110, M. Sutika rf 4211, Wills 1b 1100, Pierce 3b-2b 3111, Butler 2b-lf3211. Totals: 32-14-12-12.
Cranberry—9
Burgdorfer 1b 5121, Morrow cf 3211, Shoup ss-p-ss 3111, Baker c 3001, Carbaugh p 3210, Galla p-3b 2001, Baker rf-3b-rf 4011, Hanna 3b 0101, Findlay rf-2b 1011, Deloe lf 1100, Zerbe 2b-ss-p 2101, Shaffer ph 1000. Totals: 28-9-7-9.
Score by Innings
Curwensville 040 070 3—14 12 1
Cranberry 070 100 1— 9 7 2
Errors—Butler. Burgdorfer, Shoup. DP—Curwensville 1. SF—Pentz. HBP—C. Fegert. Shoup, Hanna 2. SB—N. Fegert, C. Fegert, A. Sutika. Morrow, Shoup, Baker, Deloe, Findlay 2.
Pitching
Curwensville: Neiswender—3 1/3 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 5 BB, 1 SO. A. Sutika—2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO. C. Fegert—1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
Cranberry: Carbaugh—4 1/3 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO. Galla—0 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO. Shoup—1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO. Zerbe—1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO.
WP—A. Sutika. LP—Carbaugh. S—C. Fegert.