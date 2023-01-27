BELLWOOD — The Curwensville boys basketball team outscored host Bellwood 18-7 in the third quarter en route to a 66-58 victory on Friday night.
Sophomore Parker Wood led the Tide with 22 points. Davis Fleming added 17 points, while Chandler English netted 10.
Curwensville improved to 8-7 overall and 5-4 in the Inter County Conference. The Tide travel to Juniata Valley on Tuesday.
Curwensville—66
Wassil 0 0-0 0, L. Tkacik 0 0-0 0, McGarry 2 4-7 9, Swanson 1 2-2 4, Fleming 5 4-9 17, English 5 0-0 10, H. Tkacik 0 0-0 0, Colton 1 0-0 2, Wood 11 0-0 22, Sutika 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 10-18 66.
Bellwood-Antis—58
Wagner 3 0-0 6, Beiswenger 5 3-3 13, Shanafelt 4 1-2 11, Cacciotti 0 0-0 0, H. Schreier 7 1-2 16, Caracciolo 4 0-1 10, C. Schreier 1 0-0 2, Nycum 0 0-0 0, Bardell 0 0-0 0, Neyman 0 0-0 0, Robinson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 5-8 18.
Three-pointers: McGarry, Fleming 3. Shanafelt 2, H. Schreier 2, Caracciolo 2.
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 19 12 18 17—66
Bellwood-Antis 13 17 7 21—58