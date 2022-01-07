CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville boys basketball team upended Brockway 48-40 in overtime on Thursday night.
The Tide trailed by five points late in the fourth quarter, when Andrew Wassil drained a three and Ty Terry sunk two free throws to send the game into the extra frame.
There, Danny McGarry drained two threes to help seal the victory.
McGarry led Curwensville with 16 points, while Terry had 14. Parker Wood was also in double figures with 11 points.
Curwensville improved to 3-5 overall.
Brockway—40
Williamson 0 0-0 0, Schmader 0 0-0 0, Marchiori 5 0-0 10, Coder 0 0-0 0, Pearce 0 0-0 0, Carlson 4 1-2 9, Bennett 2 5-10 10, Adams 1 0-0 2, Hertel 0 0-0 0, Yahner 0 0-0 0, Grieneisen 3 3-6 9. Totals: 15 9-18 40.
Curwensville—48
Wassil 1 0-0 3, Terry 4 3-5 14, Luzier 0 0-0 0, Lee 0 0-1 0, McGarry 6 2-3 16, Swanson 0 0-0 0, Fleming 1 1-2 4, English 0 0-0 0, Holland 0 0-0 0, Condon 0 0-0 0, Spencer 0 0-0 0, Colton 0 0-0 0, Wood 5 1-4 11, Sutika 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 7-15 48.
Three-pointers: Bennett. Wassil, Terry 3, McGarry 2, Fleming.
Score by Quarters
Brockway 8 6 9 14 3—40
Curwensville 8 16 4 9 11—48