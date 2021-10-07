CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville volleyball team upended visiting Mount Union on Thursday night 25-20, 25-21. 24-26 and 25-18.
The Lady Tide was led by Rylee Wiggins, who had 20 assists and nine service points. Teammate Janessa Snyder added 18 service points, while Alyssa Bakaysa had 13 kills and two blocks.
Taylor Luzier added 10 service points, while Jorja Fleming netted eight kills and seven service points.
Lizzy Palmer had seven blocks.
Curwensville improved to 4-9 overall. The Lady Tide host Moshannon Valley on Tuesday.