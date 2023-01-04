CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville boys basketball team got off to a slow start against visiting Williamsburg on Wednesday and fell 61-45.
The Tide were outscored 24-9 in the first stanza.
Davis Fleming led Curwensville with 15 points, while Danny McGarry added nine.
Curwensville dropped to 2-5 overall and 2-1 in the Inter County Conference. The Tide head to Brockway this evening.
Williamsburg—61
Kagarise 5 2-4 14, Isenberg 0 0-1 0, Keith 1 0-0 2, Brantner 0 0-0 0, Brumbaugh 3 0-0 8, Rispicli 0 0-0 0, J. Zehner 0 0-2 0, Gorsuch 4 6-8 14, E. Zehner 0 0-0 0, Royer 8 0-0 19, Houck 0 0-0 0, Z. Merrits 0 0-0 0, R. Merrits 0 0-0 0, Parks 2 0-0 4. Totals: 23 13-20 61.
Curwensville—45
Wassil 1 0-0 2, L. Tkacik 0 0-0 0, McGarry 4 1-2 9, Howell 0 0-0 0, Swanson 0 0-0 0, Fleming 4 7-12 15, English 2 1-2 5, Holland 1 0-0 2, H. Tkacik 0 0-2 0, Colton 0 0-0 0, Wood 4 0-0 8, Sutika 2 0-0 4. Totals: 18 9-18 45.
Three-pointers: Royer 3, Brumbaugh.
Score by Quarters
Williamsburg 24 6 17 14—61
Curwensville 9 14 12 10—45