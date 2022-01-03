BELLWOOD — Curwensville took an early lead on Bellwood-Antis on Monday night, but couldn’t hold on, falling 59-44.
The Tide’s Ty Terry had 32 points to lead all scorers. Parker Wood added eight points.
Curwensville dropped to 2-5 overall and 2-2 in the Inter County Conference.
The Tide host Brockway on Thursday.
Curwensville—44
Wassil 0 0-0 0, Terry 11 4-4 32, Luzier 0 0-0 0, Lee 0 0-0 0, McGarry 0 0-0 0, Swanson 0 0-0 0, Fleming 0 1-2 1, English 0 1-2 1, Wood 4 0-0 8, Sutika 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 6-10 44.
Bellwood-Antis—59
Mallon 5 0-0 11, Wagner 1 0-0 3, Beiswenger 6 0-0 15, Sweigert 8 0-0 20, Shanafelt 4 0-0 8, Noel 0 0-0 0, Schreier 0 0-0 0, Caracciolo 0 0-0 0, Buss 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 0-0 59.
Three-pointers: Terry 6. Mallon, Wagner, Beiswenger 3, Sweigert 4.
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 14 11 6 13—44
Bellwood-Antis 5 18 20 16—59