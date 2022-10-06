CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville volleyball team was swept by Juniata Valley on Thursday night 25-15, 25-22 and 25-7.
Ava Olosky had five service points with two aces, two kills and one dig. Alissa Gallaher netted five service points and one ace.
Savannah Carfley tallied five assists and two kills, while Lizzy Palmer had four service points, two kills and a block.
Jorja Fleming netted four kills, while Brooklynn Price had three digs.
Curwensville dropped to 0-14 overall and 0-10 in the Inter-County Conference. The Lady Tide travel to Mount Union on Tuesday.