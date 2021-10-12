CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville volleyball team got big play at the net from Alyssa Bakaysa and Lizzy Palmer to sweep visiting Moshannon Valley 25-7, 25-16 and 25-12 Tuesday.
Bakaysa had 11 kills in the game, while Palmer had six.
“We are so excited to see Lizzy have such a good game,” said Lady Tide head coach Stephanie Vicary. “She has been working hard, staying late after practice to work on her hitting. She’s been doing great with the blocks.”
Curwensville jumped out to a 7-1 lead on Moshannon Valley, thanks to the serve of Alaina Anderson. Anderson finished the night with 15 service points, leading all servers.
The Damsels got a sideout after a Lady Tide return went out of bounds, but a kill from Bakaysa gave the hosts the ball right back.
This time, it was Jorja Fleming’s turn to go on a service run, widening Curwensville’s lead to 13-2. Fleming had three aces in the run and finished with 13 points on the night.
“I was very impressed with how they played tonight,” said Vicary. “We have been working on communication and moving our feet a lot more and it’s really coming together.”
The Lady Tide went on to win the set 25-7. Taylor Luzier served up the final three points.
Moshannon Valley got the lead early in the second set, as Emily Schaefer had four service points, including three aces, to go ahead 8-6.
After a service error, and an ace by Janessa Snyder, the Damsels got a sideout on a kill by Maddie Mills. Mills led the Damsels with five kills on the night and two blocks on Bakaysa.
“I was really proud of Maddie Mills’ block against her,” said Moshannon Valley head coach Samantha Herto. “We talked about if we can get in her way a little bit, slow it down and get a touch on it, then she came up with the block and that was nice to see.”
Tiffany Vanish had a three-point service run to up the Damsels’ advantage to 12-8.
But the rotation eventually came back to Anderson, who served up a seven-point run to give Curwensville back the lead permanently at 18-13.
Bakaysa got the final three points of the set — all aces — to give the hosts the 25-16 victory.
The third set played out much like the first two, as this time Fleming went for a big run at the service line to give the Tide a 10-1 advantage.
It was all Curwensville from there, as Riley Wiggins got to the line and served up the final four points of the match. The last two points were kills from Palmer to win it 25-12. Wiggins finished the game with eight service points.
“That last set we missed a lot of serves, but before that we were really getting them out there, so it was good to see,” said Vicary.
Vanish had four service points, while Schaefer finished with four service points and three kills.
“She hit really well from the front,” Herto said.
“She’s been working really hard on that. Ever since she was a freshman, watching her grow to a senior and be able to come out and get kills like that, it makes me proud.
“She’s someone who I am confident in her serve. I am never nervous when she gets back there it’s going to be in.”
Moshannon Valley dropped to 3-9 overall. The Damsels travel to West Branch Thursday.
Curwensville improved to 5-9 overall. The Lady Tide travel to Williamsburg on Thursday.
The junior varsity game was won by Curwensville.