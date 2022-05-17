CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville baseball team upended Harmony in a doubleheader on Tuesday.
The Tide won the first game 15-5 in five innings and the second game 11-7.
In game one, Shane Sunderlin led the Tide with four RBIs, three hits and two runs scored. He had a double.
Ayden Sutika added two RBIs, as did Spencer Hoover. Thad Butler had two hits and two RBIs, while Logan Kunkle had two hits.
Jayson Rowles was the winner, going 2 2/3 innings in relief of Jake Mullins who tossed the first inning.
Harmony was led by Jack Bracken, who had two hits, two RBIs and scored a run. Lucas Tarnow and Zach Hutton each had an RBI.
Owen Bailey took the loss for the Owls.
In game two, Tyler Libby picked up the win for the Tide, striking out eight in four and 1/3 innings of work.
Sunderlin had three hits and two RBIs, while Jake Mullins had four hits.
For Harmony, Anthony Maseto took the loss.
The Owls were led by Cohlton Fry’s three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Maseto had a double and two RBIs, while Zach Hutton and JJ Sward each had two hits.
Harmony fell to 9-5 overall and 3-5 in the Moshannon Valley League. The Owls host Williamsburg on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the District 6 Class A playoffs.
Curwensville improved to 14-4 overall and 6-1 in the Moshannon Valley League. The Tide travel to Clearfield today.
Game 1
Harmony—5
Fry c 3220, Bracken ss 2122, Maseto 1b-cf 2100, Tarnow cf-1b 2001, Hutton 3b-p 3001, Sward 2b-3b 3000, Bailey rf-2b 2110, Cornelius lf 2000, Friend rf 1000. Totals: 20-5-5-4.
Curwensville—15
Mullins p-ss 1311, Kunkle lf-rf 3321, Sunderlin 1b 4234, Butler ss-lf 3122, Hoover c 3002, Swanson pr 0100, A. Sutika 3b 2012, McGarry ph 0100, Rowles rf-p 2100, Libby p 1010, Lee 2b 2111, C. Fegert cf 3221, M. Sutika pr 0000. Totals: 24-15-13-14.
Score by Innings
Harmony 003 20— 5 5 2
Curwensville 903 21—15 13 2
Errors—Sward, Cornelius. Mullins 2. LOB—Harmony 4, Curwensville 5. DP—Harmony 2. 2B—Sunderlin. HBP—Mullins 3. SB—Fry, Bracken 2. Hoover, Rowles, C. Fegert, Butler 2, Mullins, Kunkle, M. Sutika.
Pitching
Harmony: Bailey—2 IP, 7 H, 12 R, 9 ER, 7 BB, 2 SO. Hutton—2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
Curwensville: Mullins—1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO. Rowles—2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO. Libby—1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Rowles (5-1). LP—Bailey (0-1).
Game 2
Curwensville—11
Mullins 4440, McGarry 0000, Sunderlin 3132, M. Sutika 0100, Butler 3011, Hoover 3021, A. Sutika 4001, Tkacik 4000, Kunkle 4111, Lee 3100, Farley 1010, C. Fegert 3210, Swanson 0100. Totals: 32-11-13-6.
Harmony—7
Fry 4232, Bracken 4010, Maseto 2112, Tarnow 5110, Hutton 3121, Sward 4121, Bailey 4100, Cornelius 4000, Friend 4000. Totals: 34-7-10-6.
Score by Innings
Curwensville 201 320 3—11 13 3
Harmony 001 030 3— 7 10 3
Errors—Rowles, A. Sutika 2. Hutton, Bailey, Cornelius. LOB—Curwensville 10, Harmony 11. DP—Harmony 1. 2B—Fry, Maseto. SAC—Butler, Kunkle. HBP—Hoover, Sunderlin. SB—Hoover, C. Fegert 2, Butler, Mullins 3, Tkacik, Kunkle. Bracken 2, Maseto, Bailey.
Pitching
Curwensville: Sunderlin—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO. Libby—4 1/3 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO. Lee—1 2/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO.
Harmony: Maseto—1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO. Bracken—2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO. Tarnow—1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO. Sward—3 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Libby (1-0). LP—Maseto (4-1).