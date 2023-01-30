CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville girls basketball team fell to visiting Juniata Valley 55-15 on Monday evening.

Janelle Passmore led the Lady Tide with six points.

Curwensville dropped to 0-17 overall and 0-11 in the Inter County Conference. The Lady Tide host Harmony on Wednesday.

Juniata Valley—55

K. Coffman 8 0-0 16, Moskel 1 0-0 3, Hopsicker 3 0-0 6, Russell 1 0-0 2, Stewart 1 0-0 2, Taylor 2 2-2 7, Hartman 5 1-2 11, Anderson 0 0-0 0, G. Coffman 1 0-0 2, Mower 2 0-0 4, Foster 0 0-0 0, Russell 0 0-0 0, Watson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 3-4 55.

Curwensville—15

Pentz 2 0-2 4, Weber-Herring 0 0-0 0, Butler 0 0-0 0, Freyer 1 3-4 5, Passmore 3 0-0 6, Price 0 0-0 0, Elensky 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 3-6 15.

Three-pointers: Moskel, Taylor.

Score by Quarters

Juniata Valley 20 13 13 12—55

Curwensville 3 4 6 2—15

