CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville girls basketball team fell to visiting Juniata Valley 55-15 on Monday evening.
Janelle Passmore led the Lady Tide with six points.
Curwensville dropped to 0-17 overall and 0-11 in the Inter County Conference. The Lady Tide host Harmony on Wednesday.
Juniata Valley—55
K. Coffman 8 0-0 16, Moskel 1 0-0 3, Hopsicker 3 0-0 6, Russell 1 0-0 2, Stewart 1 0-0 2, Taylor 2 2-2 7, Hartman 5 1-2 11, Anderson 0 0-0 0, G. Coffman 1 0-0 2, Mower 2 0-0 4, Foster 0 0-0 0, Russell 0 0-0 0, Watson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 3-4 55.
Curwensville—15
Pentz 2 0-2 4, Weber-Herring 0 0-0 0, Butler 0 0-0 0, Freyer 1 3-4 5, Passmore 3 0-0 6, Price 0 0-0 0, Elensky 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 3-6 15.
Three-pointers: Moskel, Taylor.
Score by Quarters
Juniata Valley 20 13 13 12—55
Curwensville 3 4 6 2—15