WILLIAMSBURG — The Curwensville boys basketball team fell to host Williamsburg 65-56 on Friday night.
Davis Fleming and Parker Wood each poured in 22 points for the Tide.
Curwensville fell to 8-9 overall and 5-6 in the Inter-County Conference. The Tide host West Branch on Tuesday.
Curwensville—56
Wassil 0 1-2 1, L. Tkacik 0 0-0 0, McGarry 0 3-8 3, Swanson 2 0-0 6, Fleming 11 0-0 22, English 0 1-2 1, H. Tkacik 0 0-0 0, Colton 0 0-0 0, Wood 10 2-4 22, Sutika 0 1-2 1. Totals: 23 8-18 56.
Williamsburg—65
Kagarise 6 4-6 17, Brantner 0 3-4 3, Brumbaugh 6 2-5 15, Zehner 3 2-3 8, Gorsuch 5 8-10 18, Royer 2 0-2 4, Parks 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 19-30 65.
Three-pointers: Swanson 2. Kagarise, Brumbaugh.
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 12 12 14 18—56
Williamsburg 15 16 10 24—65