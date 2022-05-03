CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville’s Joslynne Freyer struck out 11 Williamsburg batters in a 4-0 victory on Tuesday afternoon.
Freyer pitched all seven innings, allowing just two hits and one walk to earn the victory.
Mackenzie Wall had plated two of the Lady Tide’s runs on a double, while Teagan Harzinski had two hits and an RBI.
Freyer went 3-for-3 on the day, while Kaylie Shaw scored two of the runs.
Curwensville improved to 6-5 overall and 3-5 in the Inter County Conference. The Lady Tide host Bellwood-Antis on Thursday.
Williamsburg—0
K. Calderwood 3000, Lansberry 1000, A. Brubaker 3000, Norris 3010, Webb 3000, Prough 3000, Simpson 3000, M. Calderwood 2000, E. Brubaker 1000, Harnish 1010. Totals: 23-0-2-0.
Curwensville—4
Luzier 3110, Freyer 3030, Rudy 3000, Wall 2112, Harzinski 3021, M. Butler 3000, Butler 3000, Wischuck 3010, A. Butler 3010, Wiggins 3000, Shaw 0200. Totals: 26-4-9-3.
Score by Innings
Williamsburg 000 000 0—0 2 0
Curwensville 002 020 x—4 9 2
Errors—Rudy, Wischuck. LOB—Williamsburg 4, Curwensville 6. 2B—Harnish. Wall. SF—Wall. SB—Wischuck. HBP—Lansberry.
Pitching
Williamsburg: K. Calderwood—4 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO. Lansberry—2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Curwensville: Freyer—7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 11 SO.
WP—Freyer (6-5). LP—K. Calderwood.