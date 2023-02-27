CLARION — While Curwensville came up empty in terms of finalists Saturday at the District 9 Class AA Wrestling Championships, the Golden Tide still enjoyed a solid showing in the tournament as they had four wrestlers qualify for regionals and two others just miss out on the trip to Sharon.
The trio of senior Nik Fegert (145), junior Logan Aughenbaugh (145) and sophomore Dylan Deluccia (127) headlined the day for Curwensville as all three went 3-1 in winning bronze medals in their respective weight classes. They will be joined at regionals by junior Ryder Kuklinskie, who placed fourth at 133 after a 3-2 weekend.
“We wrestled well,” Curwensville head coach Dean Swatsworth said. “Would we have liked to have had more move on to regionals? Sure. But adding two more teams that are really tough teams to the tournament made it tougher. Our district is so competitive, which is awesome.”
Fegert (26-11) entered the weekend as the No. 3 seed at 145 and opened his weekend with a 12-5 win against Brookville’s Burke Fleming in Saturday’s quarterfinals.
The senior returned to PennWest Clarion’s Tippin Gymnasium Saturday morning for the semifinals and suffered a tough 6-5 loss to second-seeded Jaden Wehler (24-9), a freshman from St. Marys. Wehler scored a takedown with 40 seconds remaining to pull out the victory, then went to win gold.
As for Fegert, he bounced back with a pair of consolation bracket wins to take home bronze. He notched a 10-1 major decision against Redbank Valley’s Nolan Barnett (14-16) in the consy semis before besting freshman Avery Bittler (26-11), the top seed from Johnsonburg, 4-2 in overtime in the third-place bout.
“Nik came in third and placed third,” Swatsworth said. “I wish we would have had the semi match in the finals, but that’s how seeding goes sometimes. Nik wrestled well.”
Aughenbaugh (30-9), the D-9 champ at 152 a year ago, saw his hopes of winning a second straight title this year dashed in the semifinals when top-seeded Aiden Zimmerman (29-5) upended the junior 5-2 — sealing the win with an escape and takedown in the third.
Zimmerman went on to repeat as the 160-pound champ, which was his third career D-9 title.
Aughenbaugh bounced right back in the consolation bracket with a strong 5-0 win against Clearfield sophomore Carter Freeland (23-12) before pinning third-seeded Coyha Brown (27-10) of Brookville in 2:24 to claim third place. Augenbaugh led 6-2 at the time of the fall.
“Logan was in a really tough weight class,” Swatsworth said. “He wrestled really well all weekend. You could see in the room in practice how focused he was getting ready for districts. His match against Brown was awesome.”
While Fegert and Aughenbaugh will be making their third trip to regionals, Deluccia will make his first in his first varsity season after placing third at 127.
Deluccia (22-10) came in as the No. 7 seed at 127 but scored an upset in Friday’s quarterfinals when he bested second-seeded Colton Ryan (21-13) of Clearfield, 9-7 in sudden victory.
The sophomore was then pinned in Saturday’s semifinals by St. Marys’ Cole Neil in 1:51 but rebounded in the consolation semis by decking Coudersport’s Brett Moss in 1:51.
That set up a rematch with Ryan for third place, and Deluccia came up with another win against the Bison — this time 6-2.
“Dylan surprised a lot of people,” Swatsworth said. “He upset the No. 2 seed in the quarterfinals and then beat him again to take third.
“He’s just a sophomore and really growing as a wrestler.”
Kuklinskie (13-6), a D-9 runner-up as a freshman who missed regionals by a win last year, had to battle to make it back to Sharon for a second time as a junior.
He pinned Port Allegany’s Colton Ferguson in 2:32 in his opener Friday but then dropped a 12-3 contest to second-seeded Brecken Cieleski (23-13) of Brookville in the quarterfinals.
The seventh-seeded Kuklinskie came back on Saturday and tech falled Redbank Valley’s Levi Shick, 15-0 in 3:37, in the consy quarterfinals before punching his ticket to regionals with an 8-3 victory against Sheffield senior Collin Brown (28-9), the four seed.
His run in the consy bracket ended there though, as Clearfield freshman Colton Bumbarger (16-17, 5th seed) pinned the Tide junior in 3:30 to claim third place.
“Ryder was in the D-9 finals as a freshman and just missed going to regionals last year,” Swatsworth said. “He’s been wrestling a long time, and really knows how to wrestle. He had a tough draw and dropped into consolations, but did a really good job wrestling back through.”
Curwensville nearly added two more qualifiers to the four it got as sophomore Austin Gilliland (21-13, 107) and junior Trenton Guiher (23-12, 215) each went 2-2 and fell one win short of advancing as they finished fifth at their respective weights.
“Austin and Trenton both wrestled well,” Swatsworth said.
“They had some ups and downs and came just one win away from advancing.”
The Golden Tide’s other four entrants — senior Damian Brady (11-17, 121), senior JD Strong (4-15, 152), junior Jarrett Anderson (6-18, 172) and senior Chase Irwin (22-14, 189) all went 0-2 on the weekend.
“We took 10 to districts and placed six and got four to regionals,” Swatsworth said. “It was a good showing for us. I tell the kids, ‘you just have to make ti to next weekend, and anything can happen.’ The goal is to advance and I’m really happy with how the kids did.”
The Northwest Regional starts Friday evening at Sharon High School.