CURWENSVILLE — Next month, Curwensville Area School District will reinstate its walking club.
Wanting to offer residents an opportunity to get some exercise away from harsh temperatures and precipitation, the district will open the elementary school during select times to residents who want to walk the halls.
The program will operate four days a week starting Monday, Jan. 3 and continue through Thursday, March 31. Mondays and Wednesdays the hours are 5:30-7 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Walking club will not be available on the days Curwensville Area School District is not in session or has closed early because of inclement weather.
Participants should park in the elementary parking lot and enter the elementary school at Door No. 1 where they must register.
The course has several options, including one for participants who want to avoid stairs.
At the school board’s business meeting in December, directors unanimously approved reviving the fitness program. The program was not held during the 2020-21 school year because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Superintendent Ron Matchock said the district has been hosting the program since 2017.
“Residents just come to the elementary doors on the dates and times that the program is open and sign in. They then are free to walk the route.”
He said the program is open to those age 16 and older. Advanced registration is not required.
“The goal of the program is to provide a safe place for residents to walk during the winter months and times of inclement weather. Winter can be a tough time for many and with reduced daylight hours it can often be challenging to find time and space for safe activities like walking. Walking promotes physical and mental health and we welcome the community to take advantage of this program this winter,” Matchock said.