CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville volleyball team has been in the middle of a rebuilding process the last few seasons.
Now, the Lady Tide have a solid core of letterwinners back, and even though they are young, they hope to win more games in 2023.
Back are senior Savannah Carfley, juniors Ava Olosky, Janelle Passmore, Brooklynn Price and Alaina Reitz and sophomore Bella Wood.
“We have a pretty solid group in our letterwinners,” said Curwensville head coach Stephanie Vicary. “Most of them got their first taste of varsity playing experience last season but they’ve all come a long way. They each have different strengths that they bring to the team.”
The Lady Tide will have to fill the holes left by graduated seniors Jorja Fleming and Lizzy Palmer.
“They were our leaders last year so we’re looking to our other players to step up and take over those leadership roles,” Vicary said.
Curwensville finished the 2022 season with a 1-17 record, capturing their victory over Williamsburg in a five-set thriller at home.
Vicary said while the season had its challenges, she feels like it helped the girls quite a bit.
“They’ve experienced this level of play young so they worked hard in the offseason because they’ve seen what it takes to really compete,” she said. “I think it has only pushed them to want to improve.”
Carfley will reprise her role as the team’s setter.
“Savannah is our lone senior so it’s going to be a big year for her,” Vicary said. “We have all the confidence in her helping lead this team and run our offense again this season.”
Olosky and Price will return as middle and outside hitters, respectively, while Passmore and Wood will take over the other middle and outside hitter positions.
Vicary expects to see Reitz and Leah Smay in the mix, as well as Briah Peoples on the right side block and attack.
“We really pushed just improving on basic skills in the off season,” said Vicary. “But now, we’re trying to work on playing smarter. Utilizing all of our hitters and being more strategic and intentional about how and where we’re putting the ball.”
So far, the Lady Tide have adapted well to the new lineup and Vicary said the team as a whole have been fun to coach.
“I’ve seen more unity in this team than in past years,” she said. “A lot of them have gotten to play together since the junior high level and that shows. They know how to work together and they seem to have a lot more trust in each other on the court, which is really very important in the success of a team.”
One of the other things Curwensville needed to work on from the past couple of years was confidence.
The team has struggled rebuilding and that has translated on the court at inopportune times.
“Last year’s playing experience has definitely built some confidence in these girls,” said Vicary. “We started last season with very little combined varsity experience but they were all a lot more sure of themselves by the end. I think that has carried over and I think they have more confidence in their teammates as well as themselves.”
The Lady Tide’s main goal is simple ... win more games. And that’s something that Vicary feels is coming this season.
“Last year was tough but these girls have come back stronger from it and they deserve to know what it feels like to win,” she said. “I think if they strive for simple goals of working together, always putting in their best effort, and doing whatever it takes to improve each day, the wins will come.”
Vicary will be assisted by Stephanie Tarbay, Alaina Anderson and longtime former Purchase Line head coach Kim Hubler.
Curwensville opens the season on Monday at West Branch.
Roster
Seniors
*Savannah Carfley.
Juniors
*Ava Olosky, *Janelle Passmore, *Brooklynn Price, *Alaina Reitz, Leah Smay.
Sophomores
Noelle Carns, Jovee Elensky, Kirrily Herman, Ava Komonczi, Kenadee Swatsworth, *Bella Wood.
Freshmen
Michelle Bambarger, Jayda Gaul, Kylee Hilterman, Briah Peoples, Elise Reitz.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
August
28—at West Branch. 29—Mount Union.
September
5—Moshannon Valley. 7—at Meyersdale. 11—Clearfield. 14—Juniata Valley. 18—Williamsburg. 20—Brockway. 21—at Glendale. 23—at Sheffield, 9 a.m. 25—at Brockway. 26—at Williamsburg. 28—West Branch.
October
2—DuBois Central Catholic. 5—at Moshannon Valley. 9—at Purchase Line. 12—at Juniata Valley. 16—at Clearfield. 17—Glendale.
All matches begin at 7 p.m. unless noted.