CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville boys basketball returns just two letterwinners for the 2021-22 second, but those two letterwinners have plenty of experience.
Senior Ty Terry, the team’s leading scorer and junior Daniel McGarry, who was a starter last season, return to a team that is very young and inexperienced.
“You have to rely on your letterwinner for leadership because they are the ones with the on court experience,” said Tide head coach Matt Wassil. “They don’t just lead in games but in practice too.”
The team did lose it’s second-leading scorer in Trevor Lansberry, but Wassil said he isn’t concerned about finding ways to score.
“I don’t think you ever try to replace players,” he said. “Each player has different skill sets. I do think that Danny McGarry is plenty of capable of picking up his scoring from last year. I think we are also more balanced this year.”
Curwensville will need to look to a team that has just one other senior in Tyler Lee and several underclassmen, including four freshmen.
“I think they have the potential to make a solid impact,” said Wassil of his freshmen. “There will obviously be an adjustment period for them. Fortunately, we have enough balance that we can bring them along at an appropriate pace.”
The team also features four sophomores and three other juniors besides McGarry.
So far, Wassil said the team has looked good in certain areas.
“I think offensively we’ve looked really good,” he said. “We also have the ability to put different types of lineups on the court so I think we will be more versatile than in the past.”
The Tide will be playing at a small disavantage for the first half of the season after moving to the Inter County Conference.
Curwensville already plays Glendale, Moshannon Valley and West Branch, but will face some teams they know little about.
“There will be an adjustment to the style of play and nuances of teams, but at the end of the day it’s about what we do,” Wassil said. “If we play good defense, rebound the ball, and take good shots we will have a shot to win.”
Wassil said the team has been working on several things, including finding that upper gear when they need it.
“We have to have a grit to us,” he said. “We need to get physically and mentally stronger. If we find some toughness we will be successful.”
Wassil said his biggest goal for the team is to compete to the best of their ability each day.
“I think that takes care of any goals you set,” he said.
Wassil will be assisted by Eric Johnson, James Fleming III and Eric Duriancik.
Curwensville opens the season on Dec. 10 at Clearfield.
Roster
Seniors
Tyler Lee, *Ty Terry.
Juniors
Ty Colton, Tory Condon, *Daniel McGarry, Ayden Sutika.
Sophomores
Conner Howell, Grant Swanson, Andrew Wassil, Parker Wood.
Freshmen
Davis Fleming, Chandler English, Connor Luzier, Hunter Tkacik.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
December
10—Curwensville at Clearfield, 7:30 p.m. 13—at Mount Union. 17—Moshannon Valley. 20—at Glendale. 28—vs. Bald Eagle Area at Philipsburg-Osceola Tournament, 6 p.m. 29—vs.Philipsburg-Osceola at Philipsburg-Osceola Tournament.
January
3—at Bellwood-Antis. 6—Brockway. 7—at Juniata Valley. 10—at Williamsburg.
13—West Branch. 14—at Brockway. 19—Harmony. 21—Mount Union. 25—at Moshannon Valley. 26—at Harmony. 28—Glendale.
February
1—Bellwood-Antis. 4—Juniata Valley. 8—Williamsburg. 11—at West Branch. 15—Clearfield.
All games begin at 7:30 unless noted.