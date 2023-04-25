FLINTON — The Curwensville baseball team rallied from a 4-1 deficit to upend host Glendale 5-4 on Tuesday afternoon.
The Tide scored four runs in the top of the sixth to earn the victory.
Chris Fegert pitched three hitless innings of relief to earn the win for Curwensville. He walked seven, but struck out six.
Ayden Sutika knocked in two runs on one hit, as did Andrew Pentz.
Logan Kunkle also had an RBI.
Glendale’s Landen McGarvey took the loss, allowing three earned runs on four hits and three walks in three innings of relief.
Britton Spangle, Landon Gallaher, Bryson Davis and Jacob Lukehart all had RBIs.
Troy Misiura had a double and Lukehart had a triple.
Glendale dropped to 4-8 overall, 3-5 in the Inter County Conference and 2-3 in the Moshannon Valley League. The Vikings travel to Bellwood-Antis on Thursday.
Curwensville improved to 6-6 overall, 3-6 in the ICC and 1-4 in the MVL. The Tide host Williamsburg on Thursday.
Curwensville—5
C. Fegert cf-p 4210, Pentz c 3112, Kunkle ss 3001, A. Sutika p-3b 2012, N. Fegert lf 3010, Bloom rf 1000, Neiswender 1b 3000, M. Sutika rf-cf 3110, Finn 3110, Butler 2b 4000. Totals: 29-5-6-5.
Glendale—4
Davis cf 3011, Potutschnig c 3000, Misiura p-ss 1110, Spangle 3b 2011, Holes ss-2b 3110, Kaufman 1b 3100, McGarvey 2b 4000, Gallaher lf-rf 3001, Lukehart rf-lf 4121. Totals: 26-4-6-4.
Score by Innings
Curwensville 001 004 0—5 6 1
Glendale 002 200 0—4 6 4
LOB—Curwensville 10, Glendale 11. 2B—Misiura. 3B—Lukehart. HBP—Pentz. SB—C. Fegert, N. Fegert, Kunkle 2. Spangle, Davis, Holes 3, Misiura 2, Lukehart.
Pitching
Curwensville: A. Sutika—4 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO. C. Fegert—3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 7 BB, 6 SO.
Glendale: Misiura—4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 8 SO. McGarvey—3 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO.
WP—C. Fegert. LP—McGarvey.