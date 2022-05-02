CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville baseball team rallied from a 4-3 deficit to score six runs in the bottom of the sixth and defeat Bellwood-Antis 5-3 on Monday.
Thad Butler had a two-run double, while Jayson Rowles and Ayden Sutika each had an RBI. Logan Kunkle added two hits.
Tyler Lee picked up the win in relief of Shane Sunderlin. He threw two scoreless innings.
Curwensville improved to 9-1 overall and 7-1 in the Inter County Conference.
The Tide travel to Williamsburg today for another ICC matchup.
Bellwood-Antis—4
Kost 2b-ss 4120, Dorminy cf 3220, Guyer dh 3002, Luensmann p-1b 4031, Cacciotti 1b-3b 4010, Pier c 4020, Gibbons cr 0000, Ridgway rf 2000, Kovac ph 1000, Swogger lf 3000, Berkowitz ss-p 1100, Nycum ph 1000. Totals: 30-4-10-3.
Curwensville—5
Mullins ss 3110, Butler lf 4012, Sunderlin p-1b 4010, Hoover c 2000, Rowles rf 3001, Sutika 3b 3011, Kunkle dh-2b 3120, Lee p 2000, C. Fegert cf 3110, Swanson cr 0200, Shaffer 1b 0000. Totals: 27-5-7-4.
Score by Innings
Bellwood 002 200 0—4 10 3
Curwensville 002 102 x—5 7 1
Errors—Kost, Gonzalez, Berkowitz. Lee. LOB—Bellwood-Antis 9, Curwensville 7. DP—Bellwood-Antis 1. 2B—Pier. Butler. SF—Guyer. SB—Gibbons. C. Fegert, Mullins, Swanson. HBP—Hoover 2.
Pitching
Bellwood-Antis: Luensmann—5 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO. Berkowitz—1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Curwensville: Sunderlin—5 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO. Lee—2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Lee (1-0). LP—Berkowitz.