PUNXSUTAWNEY — After going down 17-6 to host Punxsutawney on Tuesday night, the Curwensville wrestling team stormed back to take the 47-29 victory.
The Tide got falls from Austin Gilliland (107), Ryder Kuklinskie (138), Nik Fegert (145), Alex Murawski (152), Logan Aughenbaugh (160), Chase Irwin (189) and Trenton Guiher (215).
Aughenbaugh’s pin was the quickest of the night at 29 seconds.
Dylan Deluccia (132) added a technical fall to round out the scoring.
Curwensville improved to 9-9 overall. The Tide host Brockway on Feb. 14.
Curwensville 47,
Punxsutawney 29
107—Austin Gillliland, C, pinned Hunter Dobson, P, 1:23. (6-0).
114—Nina Twigg, P, won by forfeit. (6-6).
121—Dysen Gould, P, won by forfeit. (6-12).
127—Jordan Rutan, P, tech fall Damian Brady, C, 15-0. (6-17).
133—Dylan Deluccia, C, tech. Nick Motter, P, 15-0. (11-17).
139—Ryder Kuklinskie, C, pinned David Kunselman, P, 5:07. (17-17).
145—Nik Fegert, C, pinned Brett Dean, P, 1:35. (23-17).
152—Alex Murawski, C, pinned Ezekiel Bennett, P, 5:24. (29-17).
160—Logan Aughenbaugh, C, pinned Jared Meeks, P, :29. (35-17).
172—Grant Miller, P, pinned Jarrett Anderson, C, 1:56. (35-23).
189—Chase Irwin, C, pinned Joel Mehalic, P, 3:49. (41-23).
215—Trenton Guiher, C, pinned Austin Fischer, P, :34. (47-23).
285—Aiden Shaffer, P, won by forfeit. (47-29).