BROOKVILLE — The Curwensville wrestling team fell to host Brookville 51-12 on Tuesday.
The Raiders won seven of the eight contested bouts and recorded three forfeit victories.
Tide 107-pounder Austin Gilliland won by forfeit and teammate Ryder Kuklinskie (139) won by fall for Curwensville’s only points.
Curwensville, which fell to 4-4 on the season, is back in action Thursday, playing host to Bellwood-Antis, which lost to Juniata Valley 42-22 on Tuesday.
Brookville 51, Curwensville 12
106—Austin Gilliland, C, won by forfeit. (0-6).
113—No match. (0-6).
120—Jared Popson, B, tech. fall Damian Brady, C, 15-0, 4:12. (5-6).
126—Owen Fleming, B, dec. Dylan Deluccia, C, 7-5. (8-6).
132—Cole Householder, B, won by forfeit. (14-6).
138—Ryder Kuklinskie, C, pinned Anthony Ceriani, B, 3:23. (14-12).
145—Cieleski Brecken, B, dec. Nik Fegert, C, 7-3. (17-12).
152—Burke Fleming, B, pinned Alex Murawski, C, 1:30. (23-12).
160—Coyha Brown, B, maj. dec. Logan Aughenbaugh, C, 14-1. (27-12).
172—Easton Belfiore, B, pinned Jarrett Anderson, C, 1:26. (33-12).
189—Gavin Hannah, B, pinned Chase Irwin, C, 3:18. (39-12).
215—Jackson Zimmerman, B, won by forfeit. (45-12).
285—Baily Miller, B, won by forfeit. (51-12).