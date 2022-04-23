Curwensville baseball player Jayson Rowles has been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week ending April 16.
Rowles threw a no-hitter against Glendale, allowing just two walks to start the game. He struck out four batters. Rowles also had two hits and a stolen base against the Vikings. Against West Branch, Rowles earned a save, throwing a scoreless inning.
“Jayson has been a pleasant surprise this year on the mound, and with the bat,” said Curwensville head coach Tom Harzinski. “Jayson has stepped up his game this season.”