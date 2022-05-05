BELLWOOD — The Curwensville baseball team jumped out to an 8-0 lead against host Bellwood on Thursday, but had to hold on for the 10-6 victory.
Jake Mullins started for the Tide, allowing five runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out five in five innings of work.
Tyler Lee came on in relief to pitch the final two innings.
Shane Sunderlin led Curwensville offensively, with five RBIs, three doubles and two runs scored.
Jayson Rowles had two RBIs and a double, while Ayden Sutika plated two runs on one hit.
Spencer Hoover also had an RBI. Mullins scored four times and had two hits, while Thad Butler scored three runs and had two hits.
Curwensville improved to 11-1 overall and 9-1 in the Inter County Conference. The Tide host Harmony in a doubleheader tomorrow at 3.
Curwensville—10
Mullins p 4420, Butler 3320, Sunderlin 4235, Hoover 2011, Rowles 5012, Sutika 4012, Lee 2000, N. Fegert 0100, Kunkle 2000, C. Fegert 4000, Swanson 0000, McGarry 0000. Totals: 30-10-10-10.
Bellwood-Antis—6
Kost 4110, Rabenstein 0000, Dorminy 3111, Guyer 3111, Luensmann 3121, Pier 4000, Kovac 4133, Swogger 1000, Ridgway 1000, Nycum 1000, Johnston 1000, Berkowitz 3010, Gibbons 3120, Bardell 0000, Walls 0000. Totals: 31-6-11-6.
Score by Innings
Curwensville 242 000 2—10 10 0
Bellwood-Antis 003 110 1—6 11 1
Errors—Berkowitz. LOB—Curwensville 9, Bellwood-Antis 9. DP—Bellwood-Antis 1. 2B—Sunderlin 3, Rowles. Luensmann 2, Guyer. HR—Kovac. SF—Guyer. HBP—Hoover 2, Kunkle. SB—Butler, Mullins.
Pitching
Curwensville: Mullins—5 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO. Lee—2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Belllwood-Antis: Berkowitz—1 2/3 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO. Kost—1 1/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO. Walls—4 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 4 SO.
WP—Mullins (5-1). LP—Berkowitz.