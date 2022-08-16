CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville boys and girls golf teams feature two totally different dynamics as they prepare to begin their seasons this week.
The boys boast a roster of 15, led by six letterwinners — five of those being seniors.
The Lady Tide currently only have two on the squad after a promising summer that saw as many as seven showing interest.
“I’m going to try to recruit at school,” Curwensville head golf coach Mike Bookhamer said. “At the beginning of the summer, I had seven (girls). But through attrition they just fell off for one reason or another.
“But I’m happy with what I have.”
Senior Skylar Pentz is the lone returning letterwinner for the Lady Tide. She’ll be joined by sophomore Maya Richards.
“Skylar just went out and shot a 40 the other day,” Bookhamer said. “So she’s in tip-top shape. She worked at the golf course this year so she was able to get out and play.
“And Maya has been at the golf course many times this summer. I’m very happy with the two that are here.”
With just two girls on the roster, the Lady Tide won’t be able to score as a team in matches. But Bookhamer isn’t worried about that. He just wants the girls to enjoy the sport.
“I just want the girls to have fun,” he said. “People play golf to relax and have a good time. If you’re not having a good time, you’re doing it wrong. Only having two girls isn’t going to change my approach. Obviously I’m going to try to get a few more out, but if we don’t we’re going to roll with who we have.”
Bookhamer does think that Pentz has the potential to make some noise in the postseason.
“She’s worked her tail off this summer,” he said. “We have to get her focused on what her goal is. But I’m very happy with her progress. I think she can do some damage at districts.”
The boys team is certainly at a much different place with six letterwinners to build around and a strong group of newcomers that will provide depth and perhaps even push for spots in the Top 6.
“I’m looking forward to it,” Bookhamer said. “We don’t really have any superstars, but we’re going to get a total team effort. It seems like we always have one or two guys that shoot in the high 30s and then the rest were behind that. But this year I expect to have four or five guys in the low to mid 40s, and I think that’s awesome. I’m excited about the season.”
Seniors Landon Bailor, Kaceton Ciammaco, Ty Coulton, Phin Mileski and Zach Peters and sophomore Davis Fleming are the returning letterwinners that will provide a solid foundation and likely comprise much of the starting lineup.
“My top four guys are going to be my core and the bottom of the lineup is going to be fluid,” Bookhamer said. “Five through eight may change a little bit as guys have better rounds.
“Davis has really improved this year. Davis and Landon Bailor will probably be up at the top. They’ll be followed very closely by Kaceton Ciammaco and Zach Peters. The 5-6 slot will be a battle.”
Seniors Cooper Bowman and Aiden Sutika and junior Connor Howell as well as a large group of sophomores will push for the remaining spots.
Sophomores Alex Murawski and Wyatt Stephens were on the team last year, while Ty Elensky, Austin Gilliland, Brent London and Dan Redding joined this summer.
“My sophomores came into the summer program and got better and now they’re pushing the seniors,” Bookhamer said.
With a large group of experienced and improving players out for the team, Bookhamer believes the Golden Tide should be competitive this fall.
“We’re going to beat the mediocre teams, and the elite teams ... we’re going to have to shoot really well to beat them. But we have a good, solid team and we should be pushing people.”
The boys begin their season Friday at Everett.
The Lady Tide travel to Brockway Thursday.
Roster
Boys
Seniors
Landon Bailor, Cooper Bowman, Kaceton Ciamacco, Ty Coulton, Phin Mileski, Zach Peters.
Junior
Connor Howell.
Sophomores
Ty Elensky, Davis Fleming, Austin Gilliland, Brent London, Alex Murawski, Dan Redding, Wyatt Stephens.
Girls
Senior
Skylar Pentz
Sophomore
Maya Richards
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
Boys
August
19—at Everett, 1 p.m. 22—Brookville/DCC, 3 p.m. 25—Bellwood-Antis. 29—at Brockway. 31—at Clearfield.
September
7—Tussey Mountain/DCC/Everett. 12—at Punxsutawney. 14—at Brockway Invitational, TBA. 15—at DuBois. 20—at Brookville. 21—DuBois/Punxsutawney. 22—at Claysburg-Kimmel, TBA. 26—at ICC Tournament (Bellwood-Antis), 1 p.m. 28—at Bellwood-Antis. 29—Clearfield.
Matches begin at 3:30 p.m. unless noted
Girls
August
18—at Brockway. 22—at DuBois. 24—League meet at Eagles Ridge. 25—at Punxsutawney. 29—Clearfield, 3:30 p.m. 30—at Brookville.
September
1—at Ridgway. 6—at DuBois. 8—League meet at Eagles Ridge. 14—at Ridgway. 15—at Punxsutawney. 19—at Brookville. 20—at Clearfield, 3:30 p.m. 22—at Brockway.
Matches begin at 3 p.m. unless noted