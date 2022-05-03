WILLIAMSBURG — The Curwensville baseball team belted out 15 hits in a 9-4 victory over host Williamsburg on Tuesday afternoon.
The Tide were led by Jake Mullins, who went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and a run scored.
Thad Butler knocked in two runs and scored two more, while Spencer Hoover also had two RBIs on the day.
Chris Fegert was 4-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.
Shane Sunderlin had two hits, as did Ayden Sutika and Tyler Lee.
Jayson Rowles picked up the pitching win, going all seven innings and allowing just two earned runs on nine hits and one walk.
Curwensville improved to 10-1 overall and 8-1 in the Inter County Conference. The Tide travel to Bellwood-Antis on Thursday.
Curwensville—9
Mullins 5133, Butler 2212, Sunderlin 5020, Hoover 2002, Rowles 4001, Sutika 4120, McGarry 0000, Lee 4220, Kunkle 4210, C. Fegert 4141. Totals: 34-9-15-9.
Williamsburg—4
Shawver 4000, Gorsuch 4220, Palmer 4121, Hartman 4011, Uplinger 4022, McGregor 3000, Brantner 3000, Wagner 1000, Caym. Hughes 3010, Cayd. Hughes 2110. Totals: 32-4-9-4.
Score by Innings
Curwensville 030 240 0—9 15 3
Williamsburg 000 020 2—4 9 2
Errors—Sutika 2, Lee. Shawver, Wagner. LOB—Curwensville 14, Williamsburg 9. SAC—McGregor. SF—Rowles, Butler. HBP—Hoover, Butler. SB—Mullins. Shawver. CS—Rowles.
Pitching
Curwensville: Rowles—7 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO.
Williamsburg: Shawver—4 1/3 IP, 12 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO. Palmer—1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO. Hartman—1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Rowles (3-0). LP—Shawver.