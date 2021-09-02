CURWENSVILLE — Friday night’s varsity football game at Curwensville has been moved to Saturday due to Mount Union having severe flooding issues from Hurricace Ida that hit the area on Wednesday.
Kickoff is still set for 7 p.m.
