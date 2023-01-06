WILLIAMSBURG — The Curwensville girls basketball team fell to host Williamsburg 75-12 on Friday.
Karleigh Freyer led the Lady Tide with 10 points.
Curwensville dropped to 0-9 overall and 0-5 in the Inter County Conference. The Lady Tide host West Branch in a varsity only contest beginning at 6:30 on Monday night.
Curwensville—12
Pentz 1 0-0 2, Weber-Herring 0 0-0 0, Butler 0 0-0 0, Freyer 4 2-2 10, Passmore 0 0-0 0, Price 0 0-0 0, Elensky 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 2-2 12.
Williamsburg—75
Hileman 6 1-2 15, Woodruff 9 3-4 21, R. Prough 0 0-0 0, Royer 3 1-2 7, Kagarise 0 0-0 0, C. Carper 1 0-0 2, Stewart 1 0-0 3, Norris 3 0-2 6, J. Carper 4 1-2 9, Frye 2 0-0 4, Irvin 0 0-2 0, L. Prough 2 0-0 4, Ranalli 2 0-0 4. Totals: 33 6-14 75.
Three-pointers: Hileman 2, Stewart.
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 2 2 4 4—12
Williamsburg 27 24 12 12—75