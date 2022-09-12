CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville volleyball team fell to visiting Purchase Line 25-8, 25-12 and 25-21.
The Lady Tide were led by Savannah Carfley’s nine service points, nine assists and one dig.
Lizzy Palmer added five kills, five service points, four blocks and one dig.
Alissa Gallaher netted six service points and five digs, while Brooklynn Price tallied six service points, one ace and one dig.
Jorja Fleming added three kills and two digs.
Curwensville (0-3) returns to action tonight at Juniata Valley.