PURCHASE LINE — The Curwensville volleyball team fell to host Purchase Line on Monday night, 25-12, 25-13 and 25-18.
Jorja Fleming led the Lady Tide with six digs, three kills and two service points.
Savannah Carfley added six assists, four digs and three service points, while Ava Olosky had five kills, four digs and two service points.
Lizzy Palmer tallied four blocks, three digs and two kills.
Brooklynn Price netted four service points and three digs, while Alissa Gallaher had five digs.
Janelle Passmore added four service points.
Curwensville dropped to 0-10 overall.
The Lady Tide host Glendale tonight.