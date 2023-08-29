CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville volleyball team was swept by visiting Mount Union 25-16, 25-9 and 25-16 on Tuesday night.
Savannah Carfley had 10 assists and five service points for the Lady Tide.
Briah Peoples added four kills, while Ava Olosky netted three kills and three digs.
Janelle Passmore tallied four service points and three kills, while Brooklyn Price added two kills.
Bella Wood served up five points including four aces.
Curwensville (0-2) returns to action on Sept. 5, hosting Moshannon Valley in another ICC contest.