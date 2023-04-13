MOUNT UNION — The Curwensville softball team fell to host Mount Union 5-3 on Thursday afternoon in an Inter County Conference game.
Just one of the Lady Trojan runs was earned, as Lady Tide pitcher Addison Siple allowed just five hits and four walks while striking out seven.
Siple, Teagan Harzinski and Addison Warren each had two hits, while Harzinski and Warren each had an RBI.
Curwensville fell to 4-3 overall and 2-3 in the ICC. The Lady Tide travel to Purchase Line on Monday.
Curwensville—3
Butler c 4010, Siple p 3120, Wischuck ss 4200, Harzinski 1b 4021, Rudy 2b 3000, Warren rf 4021, Olosky cf 3000, Hainsey 3b 3000, McCartney lf 2000, Simcox lf 2000. Totals: 32-3-7-2.
Mount Union—5
Crisswell c 3010, Gardner 2b 3121, Yocum ss 1000, Wible p 3100, Williams 3b 3110, Smith cf 3000, Brodbeck lf 2000, Trego rf 3010, Dimoff 1b 2100. Totals: 23-5-5-1.
Score by Innings
Curwensville 100 000 2—3 7 3
Mount Union 021 020 x—5 5 4
Errors—Rudy, Hainsey, Harzinski. Wible 3, Williams. SB—Williams, Gardner 2, Wible. CS—Yocum.
Pitching
Curwensville: Siple—6 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 7 SO.
Mount Union: Wible—7 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 10 SO.
WP—Wible. LP—Siple.