CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville boys basketball team ended the regular season with a 76-54 loss to visiting Juniata Valley on Wednesday night.
Dan McGarry led the Tide with 14 points, while Parker Wood added 13 points.
Curwensville ended the regular season at 8-14. The Tide await District 9 playoff seeding.
Juniata Valley—76
Deihl 4 2-2 11, Robinson 8 3-4 21, McFadden 1 0-0 2, Edwards 4 0-0 8, Mattas 11 0-0 25, Beck 0 0-0 0, Bark 1 0-0 2, Musser 0 0-0 0, Rand 1 0-0 2, Chavez 2 0-0 5. Totals: 32 5-6 76.
Curwensville—54
Wassil 2 3-4 9, L. Tkacik 0 0-0 0, McGarry 3 7-9 14, Swanson 1 0-0 3, Fleming 1 0-0 2, English 3 1-1 7, H. Tkacik 0 0-0 0, Colton 1 0-0 2, Wood 6 1-2 13, Sutika 2 0-0 4.
Three-pointers: Deihl, Robinson 2, Mattas 3, Chavez. Wassil 2, McGarry, Swanson.
Score by Quarters
Juniata Valley 19 20 18 19—76
Curwensville 15 9 15 15—54