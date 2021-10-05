CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville volleyball team was topped by Juniata Valley on Tuesday night 25-11, 25-27, 25-15 and 25-19.
The Lady Tide were led by Kaitlyn Hoover’s 16 assists, nine service points and three aces.
Alyssa Bakaysa had eight service points, eight kills, four blocks and two aces.
Riley Wiggins netted six service points and four aces, while Jorja Fleming tallied five service points and two kills.
Janessa Snyder added eight kills, while Lizzy Palmer had four blocks.
Curwensville hosts Mount Union Thursday.