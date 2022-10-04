CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville volleyball team fell to visiting Bellwood-Antis 25-11, 25-6 and 25-13 on Tuesday night.
Savannah Carfley had four assists, three service points and one ace, while Jorja Fleming tallied four service points, two aces and two digs.
Lizzy Palmer had three kills and two blocks, while Ava Olosky netted two service points, one dig and one kill.
Alissa Gallaher tallied two digs.
Curwensville dropped to 0-13 overall and 0-9 in the ICC. The Lady Tide host Juniata Valley on Thursday.