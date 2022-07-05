BELLEFONTE — Curwensville stayed right with Bellefonte for four innings on Tuesday in the 12U loser’s bracket semifinal. But a 10-run fifth inning by Bellefonte sealed a 12-0 loss.
Hunter Passmore had Curwensville’s lone hit of the day — a double.
Breck Finn started for Curwensville, tossing four innings and allowing just two runs on three hits.
Andrew Gall threw 4 2/3 innings for Bellefonte, striking out 10 and walking just one. He also had a homer and two doubles on the day.
Holden Howard added a triple, three RBIs and two hits, while Austin Houser plated three runs on two hits, including a double. Levi Hamilton had a triple.
Bellefonte moves on to face Bald Eagle Area on Thursday.
Bellefonte—12
Gall p-cf 4332, Gibson cf-1b 3210, Houser c 4123, Hamilton 1b-p 3120, Bumgarner 3b 1000, Howell 3b 2000, Cooke 2b 2001, Mishock lf 2000, Krout lf 0100, St. Amant rf 0100, VonGunden rf 1100. Totals: 25-12-10-9.
Curwensville—0
McGary ss-1b-p 2000, Perks 3b 2000, Finn p-ss 2000, Passmore 1b-p 1010, D. Swatsworth rf 2000, Bilger c 1000, Wolff ph 1000, Passmore cf 1000, L. Swatsworth 1000, Dimmick 2b 1000, Pentz ph 1000, Dixon lf 1000. Totals: 16-0-1-0.
Score by Innings
Bellefonte 101 0(10)—1 1 0
Curwensville 000 00—0 1 1
2B—Gall 2, Houser. Passmore. 3B—Howard, Hamilton. HR—Gall. SB—Howard, Cooke, Gall. HBP—Hamilton.
Pitching
Bellefonte: Gall—4 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 10 SO. Hamilton—1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Curwensville: Finn—4 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 9 SO. Passmore—2/3 IP, 5 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO. McGary—1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Gall. LP—Finn.