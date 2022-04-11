CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville baseball team fell to Juniata Valley 7-2 on Monday night.
The Tide led 2-1 heading into the top of the fifth when the Hornets tied it.
Juniata Valley went on to score another five unanswered runs, including four in the top of the seventh to win it.
Spencer Hoover and Ayden Sutika each had an RBI for the Tide, while Shane Sunderlin had a double.
Jake Mullins took the loss, allowing one run and one hit while striking out four.
Curwensville dropped to 1-1 overall and 1-1 in the Inter County Conference. The Lady Tide travel to West Branch today.
Juniata Valley—7
Morningstar 3b 4022, Johnson p-ss 5032, Wilson c 3001, Edwards 1b 3000, Allison lf 1100, Rodkey cf 4020, Sodmont 2b 3210, Soder dh 2000, Beck rf 2000, Couch ss-p 3321. Totals: 30-7-10-6.
Curwensville—2
Butler lf-ss-lf 4010, Shaffer 1b 2000, Lee p 4000, Mullins ss-p-ss 3100, Sunderlin p-1b 1010, Swanson 1b 0000, Hoover c 2111, Rowles rf 3020, A. Sutika 3b 3021, N. Fegert pr 0000, M. Sutika pr 0000, Kunkle 2b 1010, C. Fegert cf 3000. Totals: 26-2-8-2.
Score by Innings
Juniata Valley 001 011 4—7 10 1
Curwensville 010 100 0—2 8 0
Errors—Sodmont. LOB—Juniata Valley 11, Curwensville 6. TP—Curwensville. 2B—Sodmont. Sunderlin. SF—Wilson. Hoover. SB—Johnson 2, Rodkey. Mullins. CS—Hoover. HBP—Sunderlin.
Pitching
Juniata Valley: Johnson—6 2/3 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO. Couch—1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Curwensville: Sunderlin—4 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO. Mullins—1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO. Libby—1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO. Lee—1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Johnson. LP—Mullins.