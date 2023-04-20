ALEXANDRIA — Curwensville belted 21 hits in a 14-13 victory over host Juniata Valley on Thursday.
Chris Fegert had four of those hits, including a double. He scored four runs and knocked in three.
Merek Sutika also had three RBIs on two hits, while Lawson Neiswender had three hits, including a home run.
Ayden Sutika picked up the win in relief, tossing three innings.
Curwensville improved to 5-6 overall and 2-4 in the Inter County Conference. The Tide travel to Glendale on Tuesday.
Curwensville—14
C. Fegert 4443, Pentz 5110, Kunkle 4132, A. Sutika 5232, N. Fegert 5110, Neiswender 5231, M. Sutika 4123, Finn 3010, Pierce 0100, Bloom 0000, Butler 4130. Totals: 39-14-21-11.
Juniata Valley—13
Rodkey 4422, Thompson 3224, Buckley 4231, Robinson 4222, Deihl 3110, Shea 0000, Cruch 4032, Dick 3001, Rowe 1000, Hoover 2000, Gibson 1100, Harsbt 4110. Totals: 33-13-14-12.
Score by Innings
Curwensville 201 241 4—14 21 4
Juniata Valley 520 330 0—133 14 3
Errors—N. Fegert, Kunkle, Neiswender, Pierce. Thompson, Cruch, Hoover. DP—Juniata Valley 1. LOB—Curwensville 8, Juniata Valley 4. 2B—C. Fegert. Thompson, Cruch, Robinson. 3B—Rodkey, Thompson. HR—Neiswender. SF—M. Sutika. SB—C. Fegert, Pentz. Rodkey 3, Buckley, Thompson, Dick, Harbst. PO—Butler. Deihl.
Pitching
Curwensville: Neiswender: 1 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO. A. Sutika—3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO. Finn—2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO. C. Fegert—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Juniata Valley: Rodkey—5 IP, 16 H, 9 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO. Deihl—2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
WP—A. Sutika (3-0). LP—Deihl.