CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville volleyball team captured its first win on Tuesday, downing Williamsburg in five sets.
The Lady Tide won by scores of 14-25, 25-20, 23-25, 25-15 and 15-12.
Savannah Carfley led Curwensville with 18 assists, 11 service points and three kills.
Lizzy Palmer added 13 service points, 10 kills, and a block, while Jorja Fleming had 10 kills, four service points and three aces.
Brooklynn Price netted eight service points and two kills, while Ava Olosky tallied 12 service points and five kills.
Bella Wood notched seven service points and one dig, while Janelle Passmore had two service points.
Curwensville improved to 1-16 overall and 1-12 in the ICC. The Lady Tide travel to Glendale on Thursday.