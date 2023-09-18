CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville volleyball team scored their first win of the season with a 21-25, 25-13, 25-22 and 26-24 victory over visiting Williamsburg on Monday night.
“I’m just so happy with how the girls kept pushing,” said Lady Tide head coach Stephanie Vicary. “It was a total team effort. We are starting to put together all the little things we’ve been working on, so hopefully we can keep the momentum going.”
Ava Olosky led the Lady Tide with 20 service points, including three aces, and 10 kills.
Briah Peoples added 18 service points, with six aces, and nine kills.
Savannah Carfley had 17 assists, nine service points and a kill, while Janelle Passmore netted 10 service points with four aces, three kills and two assists.
Brooklynn Price tallied 10 kills, while Bella Wood had seven kills and four digs.
Alana Reitz added five digs.
Curwensville improved to 1-6 on the season. The Lady Tide host Brockway on Wednesday night.