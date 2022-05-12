MOUNT UNION — The Curwensville baseball team was defeated twice by Mount Union on Thursday afternoon, 12-1 and 11-1.
Both games went six innings due to the Mercy Rule.
In game one, the Tide and the Trojans were tied at 1-1 until Mount Union scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth and six in the bottom of the sixth.
Spencer Hoover knocked in Curwensville’s lone run in the third.
Shane Sunderlin pitched 5 2/3 innings and took the loss.
In game two, the Trojans went up 5-0 after two innings. Curwensville cut it to 5-1 after four, but Mount Union scored once in the fifth and six runs in the sixth to take the win.
Jayson Rowles had a sacrifice fly to score Thad Butler for the lone run.
Rowles started the game and took the loss.
Curwensville fell to 12-4 overall and 9-4 in the Inter County Conference.
The Tide travel to Mo Valley on Monday.
Game 1
Curwensville—1
Mullins ss 2100, Kunkle dh 3010, Sunderlin p 2000, Butler lf 2000, Hoover c 2011, Sutika 3b 3000, Rowles rf 3000, Lee 2b 2000, C. Fegert cf 1000, N. Fegert cr 0000, Shaffer lf 0000. Totals: 20-1-2-1.
Mount Union—11
Danish cf 3320, Donaldson ss 4243, Knable c 3011, W. Chrisemer cr 0200, Atherton 2b 3214, Hunsinger 3b 4000, Robinson lf 4021, Wilson p 2100, Plank 1b 3011, L. Chrisemer rf 3100. Totals: 29-11-11-10.
Score by Innings
Curwensville 001 000— 1 2 1
Mount Union 100 046—11 11 1
Errors—Sutika, Donaldson. LOB—Curwensville 6, Mount Union 3. 2B—Knable, Donaldson 3. HR—Atherton. SAC—C. Fegert. HBP—Butler, Mullins. Wilson. SB—Butler 3, Mullins. Wilson.
Pitching
Curwensville: Sunderlin—5 2/3 IP, 11 H, 11 R, 9 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO.
Mount Union: Wilson—6 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO.
WP—Wilson. LP—Sunderlin (2-1).
Game 2
Mount Union—12
Danish p 3110, Bilger cr 0100, W. Chrisemer ph 1010, Donaldson ss 3111, Weirich ph 1000, Knable c 4010, Atherton 2b 3221, Hunsinger 3b 3210, Robinson cf 2221, Wilson 1b 4123, Plank lf 4000, L. rf Chrisemer 2211. Totals: 30-12-12-7.
Curwensville—1
Mullins ss 3010, Kunkle dh-2b 3000, Sunderlin 1b 3010, Butler lf 2110, Hoover c 1000, Tkacik ph 1000, Sutika 3b 2000, Farley ph 1000, Rowles p-rf 1001, Lee 2b-p 1000, C. Fegert cf 2000, Libby rf-p 0000. Totals: 20-1-3-1.
Score by Innings
Mount Union 320 016—12 12 0
Curwensville 000 100— 1 3 3
Errors—Mullins, Sunderlin, Kunkle. LOB—Mount Union 8, Curwensville 5. DP—Curwensville 1. 3B—Danish. SF—Donaldson. Rowles. HBP—Robinson. Hoover. SB—L. Chrisemer, Donaldson.
Pitching
Mount Union: Danish—6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 SO.
Curwensville: Rowles—1 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO. Lee—4 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO. Libby—1 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Danish. LP—Rowles (4-1).