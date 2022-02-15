NEW BETHLEHEM — The Curwensville wrestling team won all but one match on the mat in a 46-24 victory over Redbank Valley on Tuesday night.
The Tide won seven bouts on the mat, getting falls from Damian Brady (106), Nik Fegert (138), Zach Shaffer (145) and Chase Irwin (172).
Ryder Kuklinskie garnered a major decision at 132, while James Strong (160) and Trenton Guiher (215) won by decision.
Logan Aughenbaugh (152) and Alex Shaffer (189) garnered forfeit wins.
Curwensville improved to 15-5 overall. The Tide head to Brockway on Thursday to wrap up the regular season.
Curwensville 46,
Redbank Valley 24
285—Gabriel Carroll, RBV, pinned Grady Hoyt, C, 1:13. (0-6).
106—Damian Brady, C, pinned Aidan McAnulty, RBV, 1:05. (6-6).
113—Daniel Evans, RBV, won by forfeit. (6-12).
120—Cole Bish, RBV, won by forfeit. (6-18).
126—Ridge Cook, RBV, won by forfeit. (6-24).
132—Ryder Kuklinskie, C, maj. dec. Levi Shick, RBV, 12-0. (10-24).
138—Nik Fegert, C, pinned Jacob Kundick, RBV, 1:33. (16-24).
145—Zach Shaffer, C, pinned Drew Downs, RBV, 1:28. (22-24).
152—Logan Aughenbaugh, C, won by forfeit. (28-24).
160—James Strong, C, dec. Drew Byers, RBV, 6-2. (31-24).
172—Chase Irwin, C, pinned Johnathan Slack, RBV, 3:32. (37-24).
189—Alex Shaffer, C, won by forfeit. (43-24).
215—Trenton Guiher, C, dec. Carsen Rupp, RBV, 3-1. (46-24).