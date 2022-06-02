CURWENSVILLE — After falling behind 4-0 in the first inning to the DuBois Lumberjacks, Curwensville Post 505 turned to Jeremiah Farley on the mound.
Farley got the final out in the first after coming in with the bases loaded, then tossed four more shutout innings, and Post 505 put up the final nine runs of the game in a 9-4 Federation League victory. The game was called after six innings due to darkness.
Farley came in for starter Nik Fegert, who looked like he was going to get out of the first inning only giving up one run. Centerfielder Chris Fegert threw out a runner at home for the first out and Nick Fegert retired the next batter on a comebacker.
But Nik Fegert struggled with his control after the second out, walking three batters and hitting another to prompt the change.
Farley got the first batter he faced to hit into a fielder’s choice to end the first inning and didn’t give up a hit until there were two outs in the fourth. He ended up allowing just two hits and walking one, while striking out eight in his 4 1/3 innings of work.
Meanwhile the Curwensville offense got rolling in the bottom of the first.
Chris Fegert led off with an infield single, Logan Kunkle followed with a base hit and Shane Sunderlin knocked both in with a double to deep center field that bounced off the fence.
Sunderlin moved to third on a Matt Brown base hit and scored on Spencer Hoover’s grounder that was misplayed, allowing him to reach first and Brown to go to third.
Hoover stole second, drawing the throw and Brown broke for home, beating the throw back to score the final run of the inning, tying the game at 4-4.
Post 505 took the lead in the second on sacrifice flys from Sunderlin and Derek Dixon. Chris Fegert, who singled, and Kunkle, who walked, scored on the flys.
Curwensville added to the advantage in the third as Adam Kunkle and Farley walked and singled, respectively, to start the inning and scored on Hunter Hipps’ RBI double and Logan Kunkle’s run-producing groundout.
Post 505 added one final run in the fourth.
Dixon led off with a single and moved to third when Tyler Lee reached on an error. Lee tried to steal second during the next at bat and got caught in a rundown long enough for Dixon to race home, making it 9-4.
That was more than enough run support for Farley and Logan Kunkle, who tossed the sixth inning and allowed a base hit, while striking out two. Hoover threw out the base runner trying to steal second to end the game.
Chris Fegert and Brown led Post 505 with two hits each.
Brown had a double. Fegert and Logan Kunkle each scored two runs, while Sunderlin recorded three RBIs.
Curwensville evened its record at 1-1. DuBois slipped to 0-2.
The Lumberjacks host Rossiter on Sunday.
Post 505 returns to action Tuesday, playing host to Clearfield.
DuBois—4
T. Hodge ss 3100, Dixon 3b-lf-rf 4030, Tyler c 3111, Gaffney p-3b 2000, McIntosh lf-p-lf 1100, L. Hodge 2b 2110, Spellen cf 2001, Chezosky 1b 3011, Ferra rf 0001, Way rf 2000. Totals: 22-4-6-4.
Curwensville—9
C. Fegert cf 4220, L. Kunkle ss 3211, Sunderlin 3b-ss 2113, Brown eh 2120, Hoover c 3001, Dixon 1b 1111, Neiswander 1b 0000, Lee 2b 3000, Finn 2b 1000, A. Kunkle rf 1110, M. Sutika lf 1000, N. Fegert p 0000, J. Farley p 3110, A. Farley 3b 0000, Hipps rf 3011. Totals: 27-9-9-7.
Score By innings
DuBois 400 000—4 6 4
Curwensville 422 100—8 9 0
Errors—McIntosh, L. Hodge, T. Hodge, Gaffney. LOB—DuBois 7, Curwensville 10. 2B—Dixon; Sunderlin, Brown, Hipps. SF—Sunderlin, Dixon. HBP—Ferra (by N. Fegert) Gaffney (by Farley); Dixon (by Gaffney), SB—Hoover, Brown, Sunderlin, Dixon, CS—Dixon (by Hoover), Lee (by Tyler). PO—Brown (by Tyler). WP—Gaffney 2.
Pitching
DuBois: Gaffney—2 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; McIntosh—2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; Dixon—2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Curwensville: N. Fegert—2/3 IP. 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO; J. Farley—4 1/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO; L. Kunkle—1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
WP—J. Farley. LP—Gaffney.
Time—2:01.