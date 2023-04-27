CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville baseball team got down early and couldn’t recover, falling to visiting Williamsburg 7-1 on Thursday afternoon.
The Tide managed just four hits in the game.
Logan Kunkle had two of those and the team’s lone RBI.
Kunkle also took the loss, allowing five earned runs on seven hits and one walk.
Curwensville dropped to 6-7 overall and 3-5 in the Inter County Conference. The Tide host Bellwood-Antis on Tuesday.
Williamsburg—7
Uplinger c 4111, Long ss-p 4110, Gorsuch p-ss 4011, A. Brantner rf-1b 3121, Crownover 3b 3111, Verbonitz cf 3111, L. Brantner 2b 1100, Parks 1b 1101, Hughes rf 1000, Wagner lf 1011, Smith lf 1000. Totals: 26-7-8-7.
Curwensville—1
C. Fegert cf 3000, Pentz c 3110, Kunkle p-ss 3021, A. Sutika 3b 3000, N. Fegert lf 2010, Neiswender 1b 3000, M. Sutika rf 2000, Finn dh-p 3000, Butler 2b 1000, Bloom ph 1000, Pierce ss 0000. Totals: 24-1-4-1.
Score by Innings
Williamsburg 031 200 1—7 8 0
Curwensville 000 100 0—1 4 1
Errors—Kunkle. LOB—Williamsburg 3, Curwensville 4. 2B—Uplinger, Long. 3B—Crownover. Pentz. SAC—L. Brantner. SF—Wagner. HBP—Parks. SB—Uplinger, Verbonitz, L. Brantner, Long. CS—A. Brantner. N. Fegert. PO—A. Brantner.
Pitching
Williamsburg: Gorsuch—5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO. Long—2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
Curwensville: Kunkle—4 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO. Finn—3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Gorsuch. LP—Kunkle (1-2).