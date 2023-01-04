ALEXANDRIA — The Curwensville girls basketball team fell to Juniata Valley 65-11 on Wednesday night.
Natalie Wischuck led the Lady Tide with four points.
Curwensville dropped to 0-7 overall and 0-5 in the Inter County Conference. The Lady Tide travel to Williamsburg on Friday.
Curwensville—11
Pentz 0 0-0 0, Weber-Herring 0 0-0 0, Butler 1 0-0 2, Freyer 1 1-1 3, Passmore 0 0-0 0, Price 0 2-4 2, Wischuck 2 0-0 4, Elensky 0 0-0 0. Totals: 4 3-5 11.
Juniata Valley—65
K. Coffman 7 1-1 15, Moskel 0 0-0 0, Hopsicker 7 0-0 15, A. Russell 0 0-0 0, Stewart 1 0-0 2, Hartman 4 0-0 8, Anderson 0 0-0 0, G. Coffman 1 0-0 2, Mowrer 0 0-0 0, Foster 0 0-0 0, A. Russell 1 0-0 2, Taylor 8 0-0 18, Watson 1 1-2 3. Totals: 30 2-3 65.
Three-pointers: Hopsicker, Taylor 2.
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 5 0 1 5—11
Juniata Valley 26 23 12 4—65