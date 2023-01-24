FLINTON — The Curwensville boys basketball team had four players in double digits on Tuesday in a 70-34 victory over Glendale.
The Tide were led by 15 points from Parker Wood. Davis Fleming added 12, while Dan McGarry and Chandler English each had 11.
The Vikings, who were missing two starters, were led by Joey Kitko’s 13 points. Landen McGarvey added 11.
Glendale fell to 3-11 overall, 2-7 in the Inter County Conference and 2-3 in the Moshannon Valley League. The Vikings travel to Mount Union on Friday.
Curwensville improved to 7-7 overall, 4-4 in the ICC and 3-3 in the MVL. The Tide travel to Bellwood-Antis on Friday.
The junior varsity game was won by Curwensville 44-32.
Curwensville—70
Wassil 2 1-2 5, L. Tkacik 0 1-2 1, McGarry 4 3-3 11, Swanson 1 2-2 5, Fleming 5 0-0 12, English 5 1-2 11, H. Tkacik 1 1-2 3, Colton 1 1-2 3, Wood 7 1-1 15, Sutika 2 0-3 4. Totals: 28 11-19 70.
Glendale—34
Cree 1 0-0 2, McGarvey 4 2-2 10, Peterson 2 0-0 4, Kitko 3 4-8 13, Frowner 1 0-0 3, Dreibelbis 1 0-0 2, Miller 0 0-0 0, Mooney 0 0-0 0, Gallaher 0 0-0 0, Knotts 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 6-10 34.
Three-pointers: Fleming 2, Swanson. Kitko 3, Frowner.
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 14 21 20 15—70
Glendale 11 12 6 5—34