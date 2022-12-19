CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville boys basketball team had three players in double figures on Monday night in a 62-54 win over Bellwood-Antis.
Davis Fleming led the way with 18 points, while Parker Wood chipped in with 12.
Danny McGarry added 11 points.
Curwensville improved to 2-1 overall and 2-0 in the Inter County Conference. The Tide host Harmony this evening.
Bellwood-Antis—54
Wagner 0 0-0 0, Beswenger 10 2-2 18, Shanafelt 0 0-0 0, Caracciolo 0 2-2 2, C. Schreier 1 0-0 2, Bardell 3 0-0 9, Cacciotti 3 0-0 9, H. Schreier 4 2-3 12, Nycum 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 6-7 54.
Curwensville—62
Wassil 2 2-3 7, McGarry 3 4-6 11, Swanson 1 0-0 3, Fleming 8 0-0 18, English 2 2-4 7, Holland 0 0-0 0, H. Tkacik 1 0-0 2, Colton 0 0-0 0, Wood 6 0-1 12, Sutika 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 8-14 62.
Three-pointers: Beswenger 2, Bardell 3, Cacciotti 3, H. Schreier 2. Wassil, McGarry, Swanson, Fleming 2, English 1.
Score by Quarters
Bellwood-Antis 8 16 15 15—54
Curwensville 18 15 11 18—62