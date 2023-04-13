CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville baseball team fell to visiting Mount Union 15-1 on Thursday in six innings.
Chris Fegert had three hits for the Tide.
Aidan Finn took the loss, allowing seven earned runs and three walks on seven hits in 2 2/3 innings of work.
Curwensville dropped to 3-6 overall and 1-4 in the Inter County Conference. The Tide travel to Purchase Line on Monday.
Mount Union—15
Danish cf 4210, Donaldson ss 5242, Knable c 3213, Atherton 2b-p 4232, Hunsinger 3b 3122, McClain 3b 0100, Robinson rf 2100, J. Weirich rf 0100, Plank 1b-lf 3112, G. Bilger lf 0101, Scott p-1b 3111, B. Bilger 1b 0001, Chisemer lf 3010, A. Weirich 2b 1000. Totals: 31-15-14-14.
Curwensville—1
C. Fegert cf 3130, Pentz c 2010, Lezzer c 1000, Kunkle ss 2000, Radzieta ph 1000, A. Sutika 3b 3000, N. Fegert lf 2000, Neiswender 1b 2000, Wills 1b 0000 M. Sutika rf 1010, Bloom rf-p 1000, Finn p 1000, McCartney p 1000, Nelen rf 0000, Butler 2b 1000, Pierce 2b 1000. Totals: 22-1-5-0.
Score by Innings
Mount Union 208 005—15 14 1
Curwensville 001 000— 1 5 1
Errors—Atherton. A. Sutika. LOB—Mount Union 6, Curwensville 3. 2B—Atherton, Scott, Hunsinger 2. HR—Knable. SF—Knable, B. Bilger. HBP—McClain. SB—Donaldson 3, Danish 2, Scott, Knable, Plank, Robinson, Hunsinger.
Pitching
Mount Union: Scott—4 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 SO. Atherton—2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO.
Curwensville: Finn—2 2/3 IP, 7 H, 10 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO. McCartney—2 1/3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO. Bloom—1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Scott. LP—Finn.